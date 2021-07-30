Amritsar, Jul 30 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Friday said they have urged the state Tourism Department to take steps for the preservation of a structure found during digging at the site of a "jora ghar" in the Golden Temple complex.

She said the help of historians at Guru Nanak Dev University will also be taken for research on it.

Though experts of the Archaeological Survey of India have mentioned that the building is not historic but a heritage, the Punjab Tourism Department through the Amritsar deputy commissioner has been asked to take proper steps for its preservation, she told reporters.

She said they have also written to the Amritsar DC to hand over the management of the corridor around the shrine to the SGPC.

