New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday expressed her displeasure over Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's controversial 'rape' remark and termed it as "shameful behaviour".

She further demanded the Congress party to take strict action against the legislator.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Injured as Mobile Phone Explodes During Online Classes in Satna.

"Shameful behaviour, shameful action. The party must deal with them and take very strict action so that it is an example for others not to even think of such things, forget talking about it in the House," Bachchan told ANI.

"If you have people with such a mindset sitting in Assembly or Parliament, how can things change? We have to create an example by giving them the strictest punishment so that nobody ever dares speak like this. This is disgusting, I'm shocked," she added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Decomposed Body of Missing Girl Found in A Sack Amid Bushes.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking in the Assembly, Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kumar had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)