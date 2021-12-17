Coimbatore, December 17: The decomposed body of a class 10 girl, who went missing last week from her residence in Coimbatore, was found near a garbage bin on Thursday, police said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the mother of the girl had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her second daughter was found missing from the house on December 11, when she returned from work in the evening. Chandigarh Horror: Rape Convict Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl In Mani Majra, Arrested

Sanitation workers of Coimbatore Corporation found her body stuffed in a sack, with her limbs tied, in the bushes near a sewer in Velmurugan Nagar, Police said.

The workers went to clean the place as the locals complained of a foul smell, police said. The body was in a decomposed state.

When the girl’s mother tried calling her mobile phone, it was switched off, the complaint said.

A mobile accessories shop owner told the woman that he saw her daughter around 10.30 AM, talking to someone over her cell phone.

A women police team carried out inquiry and collected the call details, which revealed that majority of the calls were made to friends and relatives.

The girl’s decomposed body was found this morning in a bush, 500 metres away from their house, with her legs and hands tied and a rope around her neck. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested

Senior police officials, finger print and forensic experts reached the spot. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

