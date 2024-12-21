Parbhani, Dec 21 (PTI) An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar alleged on Saturday while assuring justice to the family of sarpanch Subhash Deshmukh who was murdered recently.

Pawar and NCP (SP) leaders also met the kin of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani who allegedly died in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with violence over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

"An atmosphere of fear is being created in Beed. We (the opposition) will all counter it collectively. I assure you that we will not rest until the state and Central governments give justice to the family," Pawar said about Massajog sapranch Deshmukh.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe into the alleged murder of the sarpanch and death of Suryawanshi. The state will also provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Fadnavis also announced the transfer of the Beed superintendent of police Avinash Bargal. However, Pawar claimed the government's response was insufficient.

"No amount of compensation can bring back a life or erase the grief of the family. The responsibility for the education of their children is ours. We will ensure they are not alone in this fight for justice," Pawar said.

Protests in Parbhani had turned violent last week when the replica of the Constitution was vandalised.

"A peaceful protest was held (over the vandalism incident). Why was violence used against protesters? This is not acceptable," said Pawar while addressing a gathering at the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parbhani.

He said the evidence presented by the family of the deceased will be taken to the chief minister and other authorities. "Justice for Somnath's death is non-negotiable," he added.

Fadnavis had also ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident, suspended a police sub-inspector, and sent another officer on leave. However, Pawar stressed that more accountability is needed.

