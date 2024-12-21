Pratapgarh, December 21: Bodies of a woman and her three children were found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Saturday, police said. The husband of the deceased woman is absconding, they added. Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said the bodies of Komal alias Durgeshwari Devi (23) and her triplets aged one-and-a-half-year each were found hanging at Bhadohi village under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Mercilessly Thrashed With Sticks Over Trivial Issue in Pratapgarh (Watch Video).

Police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for post-mortem, the officer said. Sandeep Kumar alias Teja, a resident of Bhadohi village, married Komal three years ago. One-and-a-half-year after their marriage, Komal gave birth to triplets -- son Raunak and daughters Lakshmi and Jwala, the SP said. On Friday night, Sandeep Kumar beat up Komal under the influence of alcohol, and when his mother came to save her, he thrashed her as well, the officer said. UP Shocker: Mother of 3 Tied to Tree, Abused, Her Hair Cut As 'Punishment' Over Alleged Affair With Another Man in Pratapgarh, 17 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

When Komal's mother-in-law knocked at her door on Saturday morning, there was no response from inside. When she pushed the door open, she found Komal and her three children hanging from the ceiling fan of the room, the SP said. Locals claimed Komal took the extreme step for being harassed by her husband. Based on a complaint lodged by Komal's father Jagdamba Prasad, police have registered a case against Sandeep Kumar under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

