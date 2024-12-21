Kannauj, December 21: A 32-year-old woman underwent a gender reassignment surgery and married her lover in the Sarai Devin Tola area here. Shivangi, also known as Ranu, was born a woman but fell in love with Jyoti, 25. Their love blossomed four years ago when Jyoti began visiting Shivangi's jewellery shop in the area. Jyoti later opened a beauty parlour at Shivangi's home and their as their ties thickened, they decided to marry each other. Indore Man Who Underwent Gender Change Operation Allegedly Sets Lover's Car Ablaze in Kanpur After Failed Marriage Promise (Watch Videos).

Since they were both women, Shivangi decided to change her gender. "She researched the process online, consulted a specialist doctor in Delhi, and underwent three surgeries to transition. One final procedure remains, but Ranu (Shivangi) has already begun living her life as a man," said a family member. Both families have been fully supportive of the couple's decision and participated in the wedding, the relative said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)