India News | Sharad Pawar Urges PM Modi to Convene an All-party Meeting over Gulf Situation, Calls for Collective Responsibility

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed concern over the worsening situation in Gulf countries and said it could have consequences for India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said the country must collectively prepare to deal with any possible economic impact arising out of the crisis in West Asia.

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The situation in the Gulf countries is quite serious, and it could have certain consequences for India as well. Recently, the Prime Minister also appealed to the people on this issue.

"The situation in the Gulf countries is quite serious, and it could have certain consequences for India as well. Recently, the Prime Minister also appealed to the people on this issue. Therefore, I have requested the Prime Minister that the government should convene an all-party meeting... This time, I hope the Prime Minister will personally attend... Since morning, I have been watching TV, where I saw that some people are travelling by motorcycle while others are coming on foot. Someone said, 'I am a minister, I have reduced the number of vehicles in my convoy from 17 vehicles to 8.' I fail to understand why there were 17 vehicles in the first place. I believe everyone needs to look at such matters more seriously. But for now, it is important that the situation does not worsen further and that the country's economy is not affected too severely. So everyone should cooperate", he said.

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On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered curbs on the official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. The step has been taken in alignment with the message of PM Modi.

She also urged residents of Delhi to adopt car pooling or to use public transport. (ANI)

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