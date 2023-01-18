New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Reacting to the maiden public meeting of KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Khammam, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said that sharing the stage with Opposition leaders will not increase KCR's vote bank in the state.

"KCR is sharing a stage with people who do not have even four votes in their name in Telangana. K Chandrashekhar Rao is in panic, he is in fear that the government of Telangana is going out of his hands," Tarun Chugh said.

According to the BJP leader, people and Telangana are unhappy with KCR and have made up their mind to "oust" them.

He said, "Telangana people have decided to oust the KCR government. Employees are not getting salaries in the State. Employees, Farmers all are unhappy with KCR. The TRS, the earlier name of BRS, leaders are sucking blood of the poor."

"The government of Telangana is not distributing the funds given by the centre, and the public welfare schemes of the central government are also not being implemented in the State," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR-led BRS today has organized a mega rally in Khammam.

The mega rally was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the rally said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally at Telangana's Khammam is the "beginning of a new resistance" against BJP. (ANI)

