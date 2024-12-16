New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva has criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging poor water quality in slums and the imposition of electricity bills on residents.

"Arvind Kejriwal is holding a (Mahila) Adalat today. It would have been better if the Adalat had taken place inside the 'Sheesh Mahal'. He should have shown how he looted the people of Delhi to build that 'Sheesh Mahal'...," Sachdeva said in a self-recorded video.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of corruption, claiming it to be the most pressing issue in Delhi.

"He talks about electricity, but we have visited slum areas, and there is no such slum where electricity bills are not being issued. The quality of water is extremely poor. Corruption remains the biggest issue that he is trying to avoid," Sachdeva added.

Earlier, Kejriwal had criticised the BJP-led central government over issues of law and order in the national capital and the plight of slum dwellers.

"Amit Shah, if you cannot manage Delhi, then say so openly. Our 1.25 crore sisters in Delhi will set everything right. Today, there are two governments in Delhi: one led by Kejriwal and one by the Centre. They have increased the prices of milk, vegetables, pulses, and rice, leading to inflation. We, on the other hand, are providing essential services for free," Kejriwal said during his padayatra in the Badarpur Assembly constituency.

Addressing the issue of slum dwellers, Kejriwal added, "In five years, they tried to demolish 48 slums, and I saved 37 of them. They even went to distribute salwar kameez for women in Shakurbasti. Take everything from them except liquor..."

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in the last two assembly elections, failing to secure a single seat. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. (ANI)

