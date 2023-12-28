Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): On the fourth day of the Shimla winter carnival, the Shimla Municipal Corporation organised a dog show on Thursday. The dog show of the pets of the local residents drew the attention of tourists and locals. The German shepherd, Beagle, Shih Tzu, Apso and husky breeds were brought here for the show.

"The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) and administration have organised a winter carnival and we have organised the dog show for the first time. This is the dog show of the pets; you can see the enthusiasm among the people. A large number of people have gathered here. We are also looking forward to organising a stray dog show under the stray dog show adoption scheme next time," said Neeraj Mohan, Veterinary Health Officer, SMC.

"In Shimla, we have new breeds of German Shepherd , Beagle , Shih Tzu and Apso. People have pets of those breeds, which are kept in cold areas. People are happy and enthusiastic to see these dogs. We also request that the owners of pets register their pets after paying a defined fee," the official added.

The pet owners here are pleased to be a part of the show.

"I have a king shepherd breed and this show has been organised here for the first time and is encouraging people. It is not only about the breeds; it is also about the stray dogs. We can keep them in shelters and other places, as during the winter they face troubles. The dogs are loyal and they provide a positive environment at home. The new generation is very fond of dogs and pets. These shows show that big breeds of dogs are not always aggressive," Digvijay, a local resident and pet owner,.

The tourists are pleased to see the dog show here and are enthusiastic, as this is the first time that a dog show for pet dogs has been organised here.

"It was a very good and nice experience and the place is very good and I want to visit this place again and again. The dog show is very nice. There are lots of dogs here and the show and performance are awesome, said Ganandeep, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh.

The tourists are recommending that people visit here during the holidays, as the hill resort is providing a variety of shows and carnivals for them.

"I visited Shimla three or four times in the past. Today I am here again. The winter carnival is underway and the dog show is very beautiful. There are multiple dogs and the pet owners have brought them for a competition. The government is working well here, the development is underway and this is a nice place to spend holidays, said Samar, a tourist from Indore. (ANI)

