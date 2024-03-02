Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Security agencies at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port intercepted a Karachi-bound ship from China suspected of containing a consignment that could be used for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, said a source.

A team from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) examined the consignment, which is primarily suspected of being used in Pakistan's nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Alleged Indecent Behaviour by Teacher Towards Children Sparks Outcry in Ponnur, Probe Underway.

However, the final report by the agency is expected soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)