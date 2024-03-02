Guntur, March 2: In the 25th ward of Ponnur town in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, concerns arose regarding a teacher's alleged indecent behaviour towards children at the Mandal Parishad Primary School. Parents of the affected children gathered at the school to voice their protest, expressing their distress over the reported incidents.

The situation escalated as parents collectively decided to take action by lodging a formal complaint at the Ponuru police station. The Station House Officer (S.H.O) Suman said, "We promptly received and registered the complaint, initiating an immediate investigation into the matter."

The community awaits further updates as authorities work to address the reported misconduct and ensure the safety and well-being of the students involved. More details into the matter are awaited.

