Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Moments before commencement of counting for the assembly polls, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offer prayers.

Expressing confidence, Shaina NC said that she believes she will be victorious because of the love she received from the people of Mumba Devi.

Also Read | results.eci.gov.in: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live News Updates on Official Election Commission Website, Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Assembly Elections Results.

The Shiv Sena leader hailed CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and said that the way they have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The way Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work. It will be history as it will be a hattrick today.... There are a lot of people who work with negative politics and does appeasement politics but we are working with positivity. We have blessings of Maa Mumba Devi and I can say that history is going to be created... from last 15 years there is no development in the constituency... we have came to work and develop... the Chief Minister's Ladki Behen Yojana has definitely benefitted... a lot of things have to be done... I believe I will be victorious because of the love I have received from the public of Mumba Devi."

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Who Will Win 'Maha' Battle? Counting of Votes To Begin Shortly.

Speaking to reporters after her temple visit, Shaina NC emphasized that the "cluster development and housing" is the biggest issue for people in Mumbadevi. She added that she came to seek blessings for Mahayuti government to come again so that they can keep working in the service of the people.

Shaina NC said, "Cluster development and housing is the biggest issue for people in Mumbadevi. If you look at women, what do women want? They want safety and security, there are no hospitals, there are no schools. Unfortunately, open spaces are a distant dream. So I think the entire blueprint needs to be capped out with a proper development plan to make it into a model constituency because unfortunately today it's probably the most backward constituency in Maharashtra... I have never played divisive politics, I have tried to take everyone along in every sense but having said that there are certain parties that appeals only vote bank and play pseudo-secular politics... We need to beyond that... I am here to seek blessings for Mahayuti govt to come again and we keep working in the service of the people..."

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

Election officials gearing up for the counting of the votes for the 288 assembly seats that went to the polls on November 20. The counting is expected to begin at 8 am today.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took place on Wednesday, recording a turnout of 66.05%, compared to nearly 61% in the 2019 assembly elections. Both Mahayuti and MVA leaders view the increased voter turnout as a positive sign for their respective alliances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)