New Delhi, November 23: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election result 2024. The ECI will be providing live updates on the counting of votes of 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand and 288 seats of Maharashtra. The official website of the Election Commission, results.eci.gov.in, will keep updating constituency-wise and party-wise results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election 2024. Who will win in Jharkhand? MahaYuti or MVA, who will win in Maharashtra? Catch live updates from the Election Commissions official website, results.eci.gov.in, here.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand recently held assembly elections, setting the stage for critical political battles. Maharashtra, India’s third-largest state by Vidhan Sabha strength, conducted single-phase elections for all 288 seats on November 20. Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, is defending its leadership against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT). Key contests include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur South West, Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, and Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Date, Time, Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch Counting of Votes? Know Everything Here.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024

Jharkhand’s elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait, while BJP’s Babulal Marandi is vying for Dhanwar. Other key seats include Dumri, Jamtara, and Madhupur, featuring candidates like Bebi Devi (JMM) and Irfan Ansari (Congress).

The ECI’s official website (www.eci.gov.in or results.eci.gov.in) is providing online access to election results starting 8 am. Furthermore, several polling companies and news channels will broadcast live results on platforms such as YouTube, X (previously Twitter), and their mobile applications.

