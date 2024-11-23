Mumbai, November 23: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections results 2024 commences today, November 23. By this evening, it will be clear whether BJP-led MahaYuti retains the power or Maha Vikas Aghadi returns to the throne. The official website of the EC - results.eci.gov.in - provides constituency-wise and party-wise live updates on the Maharashtra election result. We at Latestly also bring to you timely live updates on the Maharashtra assembly election results, including initial trends, names of winning/losing candidates and party-wise seat numbers. MahaYuti or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who will win the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections 2024? Catch the Maharashtra assembly election results live news updates here.

The 288-member Maharashtra assembly went to polls in a single phase on November 20. The tenure of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 26. The MahaYuti (NDA), comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is vying to retain power, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP), is hoping for a strong comeback for the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024: Live News Updates on Jharkhand Election Result, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

What Maharashtra Exit Poll Results Predicted?

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led MahaYuti would retain the power in Maharashtra, while one poll gave a majority to the opposition alliance MVA in Maharashtra. Five exit polls - Matrize, Peoples Pulse, Chanakya Strategies, Times Now-JVC and Poll Diary - have predicted a BJP-led alliance lead in Maharashtra, while three - Dainik Bhaskar, P-Marq and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra - have predicted a hung house in Maharashtra. The Electoral Edge exit poll has predicted victory for the opposition alliance MVA in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Voter Turnout

The final voter turnout stood at 65.02% during the single-phase Maharashtra assembly election on Wednesday, November 20. This marked an increase from the 61.6% recorded during the 2019 Assembly elections. Mumbai City saw a turnout of just 52.07%, while Mumbai Suburban fared slightly better at 55.77%. Pune registered 60.70%, and Thane reported 56.05%. In contrast, Kolhapur recorded the highest turnout at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli, a Left-Wing Extremism-affected district, at 73.68%, and Jalna at 72.30%. Meanwhile, in Nanded, which also held a Lok Sabha bypoll, voter turnout reached 62.89%.

Maharashtra Election Results 2019 and a Grand Plot Twist That Followed

In the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the undivided NCP won 54 seats. The Congress won 44 seats. Maharashtra's political landscape was awaiting a major plot twist that would change the face of the state's electoral history. The Shiv Sena and the NCP, once united, witnessed major splits over the last few years.

Initially, the Shiv Sena contested elections in alliance with the BJP, while the NCP fought as a partner of the Congress. However, the Shiv Sena eventually severed ties with the BJP in 2019 and entered into an alliance with its long-time rivals, the Congress and the NCP, a move that has since been linked to the party's eventual split in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023, the NCP also experienced a major rift when Ajit Pawar broke away from his uncle, Sharad Pawar, leading to a fresh division within the party.

In an attempt to dethrone the MahaYuti, the MVA raised issues of unemployment, inflation, farmer's plight, Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse of Malvan, shifting of businesses to Gujarat, and, of course, the Adani issue. The MahaYuti, on the other hand, is yet again banking on the "Modi Wave" and development, "Mukhyamanti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, etc.