Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the worldwide recognition and celebration of 11th International Day of Yoga, saying the day has attained global prominence due to the PM's initiative at the United Nations a decade ago.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Shinde said, "It is our Prime Minister because of whom this International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide... Yoga should be the priority in everyone's life. Start your day with yoga..."

Earlier today, Marking International Yoga Day with a political twist, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took a veiled jab at his rivals, referring to his 2022 rebellion as the "bada Yoga" (big yoga) that changed the course of Maharashtra's politics.

Highlighting the day his faction split from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Shinde quipped that June 21 marked the beginning of a "marathon yoga" session that, in his words, brought political stability and development to the state.

"'21 taarikh ko hi humne bada Yoga kiya tha,'" Shinde quipped, referring to the dramatic split in Shiv Sena that toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government.

Speaking to ANI, Eknath Shinde said, "'21 taarikh ko hi humne bada Yoga kiya tha (splitting of Shiv Sena into two factions), wo marathon Yoga tha." That, Yoga began in Mumbai, and because of that, on June 21, Maharashtra has changed a lot; we are seeing development here. Our government has been working for the people. Devendra Fadnavis and I are working in this direction under the guidance of PM Modi and also Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The party founded by Bal Thackeray, known as Shiv Sena (UBT), split in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde rebelled, leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. Since then, the two factions have been locked in a bitter battle.

Shinde also extended greetings on International Yoga Day. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage.

"I greet all on International Yoga Day. Due to PM Modi's efforts, the UN has recognised it; hence, the world celebrates this Day... PM Modi himself performs yoga every day, and hence, he is healthy and fit. That's the reason he is strengthening our country and its economy. He also taught a lesson to Pakistan by Operation Sindoor," Shinde said.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

