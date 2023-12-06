Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi ruled out reports of differences cropping up between various parties in the INDIA bloc after a meeting of party heads scheduled for November 5 was rescheduled to the third week of December.

Chaturvedi said that the alliance has several CMs and they have shown an inability to join the meeting following their work commitments.

"The meeting has been called immediately after the election outcome. Discussions about calling the meeting were going on earlier too. Since the alliance has sitting CMs and they were having trouble coming to Delhi by dropping everything else, they expressed their inability to join the meeting," said Chaturvedi.

"But there is no problem of any kind. We will rework around the schedule...The meeting will be held at the earliest and within the INDIA alliance we will discuss the upcoming strategies," added Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, another Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also backed the alliance unity and said, "INDIA Alliance meeting was supposed to be held today but some prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar were not available. The meeting has been postponed. We are together and you will see its result in 2024."

However, the BJP claimed that the INDIA alliance was a flop and only made for photo opportunities.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "When Kamal Nath had made the remark for Akhilesh Yadav, it had become clear that this alliance is just for photos but not in reality..."

The INDIA alliance had appeared on shaky ground when the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Congress of betrayal after the Congress failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement for the Madhya Pradesh election.

The Samajwadi Party has mellowed its stance now, party spokesperson Rajinder Chaudhary said that the results in the assembly polls would strengthen the INDIA bloc.

"National President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Shri Akhilesh Yadav has said that the results of the recent elections will further strengthen the India Alliance and these results should be a matter of concern for the BJP. The public mood is for change. When tomorrow there will be elections for the central government, why will the public not want change? In Uttar Pradesh, PDA will defeat NDA on 80 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The double engine government of BJP does not have a single development work of its own to count" Rajinder Chaudhary said in a press statement.

The rescheduling of the INDIA bloc meet came amid the reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were both likely to skip the meet. (ANI)

