New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to interact with school students at ISRO's North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) from his orbital post on the International Space Station via ham radio on Tuesday afternoon.

The interaction is planned via a telebridge set up NESAC in Shillong, said the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which facilitates interaction of school students with astronauts on the orbital laboratory.

Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts.

The ARISS programme inspires students worldwide to pursue their interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through amateur radio communication opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew.

"Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla, VU2TNI, will talk with students at NESAC in Meghalaya via ham radio," ARISS said in a post on X about Tuesday's interaction.

On Friday, Shukla interacted with students at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. Ham radio enthusiasts tuned in to the designated frequency to listen in to the conversation.

Ham radio, also known as amateur radio, is a non-commercial radio communication service operated by licensed enthusiasts and is considered a reliable mode of communication during disasters, when conventional modes of communication are not available.

