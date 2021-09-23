Siddharthnagar/Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scaling new heights and stressed that the state needs the BJP government again in 2022.

Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for the coming assembly elections in the state, was here to inaugurate the nutrition month and a newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26; Check Price And Package Details 26.

He also participated in a tiffin exchange programme with school children.

"Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again," the minister for education and skill development said while speaking at a public meeting.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

There is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and no one like CM Adityanath in the state. The CM is the only leader who has made Uttar Pradesh number one in every sphere, he said.

"Uttar Pradesh is developing under a double-engine government. Eighty crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, of which eight crore are from Uttar Pradesh," Pradhan said.

The minister said he visited Madhubania Primary School in Burdpur where the number of children studying was 400 during the previous government but after the efforts of the state BJP government, that number has increased to 800.

He said students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Madhubania Primary School shared their tiffins and a new trend has been set.

Later, at a programme in Gorakhpur Pradhan, along with Adityanath, unveiled a statue of Mahant Digvijaynath in a park named after him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said a research center (shodh peeth) will be established under the name of Mahant Gambhirnath at DDU Gorakhpur University.

He hailed the leadership of Modi and Adityanath and said under their guidance, the Covid pandemic was tackled effectively in Uttar Pradesh.

The government is continuously working for the upliftment of poor, backward and underprivileged people. Next month, a fertiliser plant will be inaugurated which will be dedicated to farmers, the union minister said.

Adityanath said positive thinking promotes development.

"When a government of nationalist ideology moves forward with positive thinking, programmmes of development take place," he said.

“The fertiliser plant was closed in 1990 and now under the guidance of PM Modi, it will start functioning from next month…Today everyone can see that PM Modi gave a global platform to the country and 21st June is now being observing as the Yoga Day," the CM said.

Mahant Digvijaynath was associated with the freedom struggle and he crated history with his works and personality, he said.

Earlier, in Lucknow, Pradhan said the BJP will run a "jansampark abhiyan" (mass contact campaign) from September 26 to October 2 and highlight welfare schemes and work done by the central and the state governments.

On October 2, a cleanliness campaign will be run at division level and in future a conference of workers will also be held, he said.

An exhibition on PM Modi was held at the BJP office in Lucnknow. Pradhan, Adityanath, Union minister Anurag Thakur and party office bearers were attended it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)