Gangtok, Jun 15 (PTI) The Sikkim unit of the BJP organised a candlelight vigil at M G Marg here on Sunday evening to honour the memory of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

All but one of the 242 passengers of the London-bound Air India flight (AI171) and 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students, were killed when the plane crashed into the campus of a medical college moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Strikes Killed at Least 406 People, Wounded 654, Rights Group Says.

Sikkim BJP media in-charge Niren Bhandari said that the vigil was a poignant display of unity and remembrance. The participants observed a moment of silence for the departed souls.

In a gesture of solidarity, tourists from Ahmedabad visiting Sikkim joined the local community in the vigil, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer and mourning.

Also Read | Abstaining on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution in UN Not in Sync with India’s Foreign Policy: Sharad Pawar.

Bhandari said that the Sikkim unit of the BJP expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prays for peace for the departed and strength for those left behind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)