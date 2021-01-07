Gangtok, Jan 6 (PTI) At least 13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,951, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from East Sikkim, three from West Sikkim and one from South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 464 active cases, while 5,263 patients have recovered from the disease and 95 migrated to other states.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 69,759 sample tests for COVID-19, including 203 in the past 24 hours.

