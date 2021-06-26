Gangtok, Jun 26 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 19,941, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 301 as two more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 62 were registered in East Sikkim, 30 in West Sikkim, 22 in South Sikkim and 16 in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,170 active cases, while 17,218 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 252 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,60,938 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,398 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 9.2 per cent, it added.

