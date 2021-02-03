Gangtok, Feb 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported two fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus caseload in the Himalayan state to 6,098, an official said on Wednesday.

The state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that both the cases were reported from East Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 86 active COVID-19 cases, while 95 patients have migrated to other states and 5,782 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll so far in the state is 135.

The state has so far tested 75,142 samples for COVID- 19, including 181 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

