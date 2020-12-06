Gangtok, Dec 5 (PTI) Twenty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,168, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 115 after three men succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Of the fresh cases, 19 were reported from East Sikkim and two from West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 367 active cases, while 4,596 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

Ninety patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Sikkim has so far conducted 63,780 sample tests, including 173 in the past 24 hours.

