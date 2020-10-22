Gangtok, Oct 22 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,727, an official said.

East Sikkim accounted for 43 cases, while South Sikkim and North Sikkim reported four and two new infections, respectively, he said

Sikkim has 254 active cases at present, he said.

So far, 3,328 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, he said, adding that 82 others migrated out and 63 persons have died.

Sikkim has tested 55,073 samples for COVID-19 so far.

