New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): French company Simaero to begin its flight simulator training facility in the national capital with the aim of training pilots in India and South Asia.

The French company will make a total investment of 200 million euros in India over the next ten years for the training facilities.

Simaero on Tuesday announced the signing of its first A320 NEO full-flight simulator for its state-of-the-art training facility set to open in Delhi, NCR, in early 2025. To deliver its first simulator in India, Simaero has partnered with HAVELSAN, a prominent Turkish manufacturer.

The signing ceremony was held at the national capital in the presence of dignitaries from France, Turkey and India, which included top officials of Simaero and HAVELSAN.

Simaero India's General Manager Khushbeg Jattana said the training facility in Delhi is expected to be operational in early 2025.

According to a senior official from the France-headquartered firm Simaero, which has committed 100 million dollars to developing aviation training infrastructure in India, the installation of the full-flight simulator is the first of eight planned simulators at the company's new training centre in the national capital. This will soon be followed by the addition of other simulators representing widely used narrow-body aircraft, including the ATR 72-600 and B737.

"India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increased regional connectivity and record orders for single-aisle aircraft, such as the Airbus A320 aircraft family. Partnering with HAVELSAN to introduce the first A320 NEO full-flight simulator at our Delhi facility marks the initial step in our commitment to addressing the rapidly growing demand for pilot training in the country. Our new facility in Delhi will provide high-quality, cost-effective training solutions, reducing the need for airlines to send pilots abroad for training--an expensive proposition," said Khushbeg Jattana, General Manager of Simaero India. (ANI)

