New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cautioned that India's rise would require careful treading as there are forces determined to make life difficult and want to divide the country on issues, even like language.

He also called for the need to have a greater dialogue between political parties and asserted that political temperatures need to soothe.

Also Read | Marathi Is Maharashtra's Identity, Language Should Be Choice, Not Compulsion, Says NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad.

Addressing an event here to launch BJP leader Ram Madhav's book titled 'The New World 21st Century Global Order & India', he asserted that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces spared civilians and only struck terror infrastructure.

Also Read | Supreme Court Flags Lack of Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers To Avail OBC Certificates; Final Hearing on July 22.

Referring to powers working against India, the vice president said, "India's rise would require careful treading because there are forces that are determined to make our life difficult. There are forces within the country and outside. The sinister forces want to strike by dividing us even on issues, even like language."

He said no other country in the world can boast of language richness like India.

Dhankhar said he was of the firm belief that India has no enemies inside but outside. Enemies within are small in number who are rooted to outside forces working against India's interests, he claimed.

Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Manish Tewari were also present at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)