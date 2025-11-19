Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): A preparatory consultative meeting for Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) of the Tirupparankundram and Madurai district constituencies was held to discuss ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camp activities and the establishment of a party War Room. The meeting was held under the leadership of Madurai District Secretary and Tirupparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa.

Addressing the gathering, AIADMK leader Rajan Chellappa said that the Election Commission is presently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu. As part of this exercise, special camps will be organised over the next two days, and booth agents must actively participate in them.

He criticised the improper appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), pointing out that individuals from the noon-meal scheme and self-help groups have been assigned the roles without adequate training. "The DMK is taking advantage of this lack of training," he alleged.

Chellappa urged agents to guide the public on how to correctly fill out the application forms distributed at these camps.

Speaking about the party's statewide campaign, he said, "A massive wave of support has now formed in favour of Edappadiyar. During his 'Rising Journey' across all 172 constituencies, people extended an overwhelming welcome. No one has ever campaigned so extensively this early. In contrast, when Chief Minister Stalin conducted his roadshow, the streets were empty. This clearly indicates that victory is assured for the AIADMK."

He asked party workers to stay alert and exercise their authority by promptly reporting any official misconduct to higher authorities.

Chellappa accused the ruling DMK of opposing the SIR work while simultaneously conducting its own consultative meeting for booth agents, which was allegedly attended by the District Collector and Corporation Commissioner. He termed their participation "administrative misconduct and a bad precedent."

"If their presence at a DMK meeting is considered proper, then we will also invite the District Collector to our party's booth agents' meeting, and he must attend," he remarked.

He said the women's rights assistance scheme was implemented only after 36 months of delay and asserted that when Edappadiyar returns to power in 2026, the monthly assistance will be increased to ₹1,500.

"When Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister, he could not come to power in 2011. Similarly, now with Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, the DMK will not return to power in 2026," he said, adding that the AIADMK has returned to power multiple times consecutively, unlike the DMK.

"In 2026, Edappadiyar will again become the Chief Minister," Chellappa said. (ANI)

