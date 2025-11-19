New Delhi, November 19: Today, November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment or kist of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). It is worth noting that PM Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19, a day which is celebrated as PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana said that INR 18,000 crore will be transferred to nine crore farmers across the country today under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

It must be noted that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers nationwide receive INR 6,000 per year, which is disbursed in three equal instalments. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM-KISAN scheme was launched on February 24, 2019. Since its launch in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has provided income support to over 11 crore farmer families across India and has disbursed more than INR 3,91,000 crore through 20 instalments to date. Ahead of the release of the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan scheme, scroll below to know how to check beneficiary status. PM Kisan 21st Instalment on November 19: Step-by-Step Guide to Complete e-KYC, Link Bank & Land Records and Check Beneficiary Status.

Steps To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Visit the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Beneficiary Status" under the "Farmers Corner" section

Now, enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Click "Get Data"

Your instalment status and payment history will be displayed on the screen

According to a PIB release, Aadhaar is an important pillar in the PM-KISAN scheme to establish the identity of the beneficiaries by completing their e-KYC. Farmers can complete their e-KYC by using options such as OTP based e-KYC, biometric-based e-KYC and face authentication-based e-KYC. The Central Sector Scheme stands out as one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives across the globe, thereby underscoring its monumental impact on facilitating financial support directly to the beneficiaries. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment Date: Know How To Complete Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC To Receive Next Kist.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana aims to ensure a steady income for farmers to meet agricultural and household needs, reduce their financial stress, and support them ahead of key farming seasons.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pmkisan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).