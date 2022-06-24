New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Continuing his surprise inspections on the third day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the road stretch from Vidhan Sabha to Chandagi Ram Akhara.

During the inspection of the road, he directed the concerned Public Work Department (PWD) officials to not just focus on strengthening the roads but also on making them aesthetically appealing and beautiful.

Briefing media persons here, Manish Sisodia said, "Kejriwal Government's aim is to provide a pleasant commuting experience to all commuters across Delhi. For this, maintenance work of all roads should be done on priority and with full commitment. Any laxity on part of PWD officials will not be tolerated."

He said engineers must look into every detail of the road aesthetics and ensure that roads are well-maintained, smooth, have green belts on either side and are beautiful.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the PWD portfolio, spotted cracks at various spots and directed the engineers to get them repaired on time before it leads to any inconvenience to the commuters.

He directed the officials to get the carpeting of roads done soon and said that engineers on duty need to ensure that markings on roads are extremely important and must not go invisible at any time of the year and field officers should keep a check on this at priority.

While speaking to the engineers, Sisodia said, "The department need not wait for a bigger project for landscaping and maintaining greenery around this road. All the horticultural requirements of the road must be fulfilled and maintained from time to time."

Along with this, he said that officials need to follow the standards of maintenance of roads set by the government which include cleanliness, landscaping, and others. He directed the officials that along with the strengthening of the road, new signage should be installed on the road visited today and proper road marking should be done keeping norms in mind.

He also instructed to plant better varieties of plants on the central verge and maintain greenery on either side of the road.

Delhi Minister added that road maintenance activities should not affect the commuters on this route and should be done at a time of less movement. (ANI)

