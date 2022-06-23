Rohit Ji Thakor is one such personality who has worked with his utmost dedication and devotion toward the betterment of society.

Rohit Ji Thakor is an Honorable President of Thakor Samaj Kelavani Trust, Gujarat. Also, the Pioneer of "Shri Mahakali Thakor Samaj Jagruti Abhiyan Rath." With the inspiration from his beloved father "Late Shri Chanduji Somaji Thakor" and with the blessings from his mother "Late Shri Maniben Chanduji Thakor," he has led huge events and major amendments.

Rohit Ji Thakor has shown true examples of humanity and has always maintained a healthy balance of love, respect, and service. Be it, anyone, starting from India's first citizens to folks living in rural areas. In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, Rohit Ji Thakor secured a big election base by receiving 58746 votes (49.45 percent of the vote). During the Banaskantha district panchayat election campaign, they were dynamic.

Rohit Ji Thakor is the living example of the pious service(A service without salary)No expectations, No Demands but for the betterment of the society, for the people and their life, to inspire, allocate and endure, to ensure new positive thoughts to the young minds and vision for a better future and a better society.

He has worked as the voice of the public, he connected the unconnected ones. And not only this he is also the initiator of samuha-lagna(Mass weddings). As the president of the Thakor Samaj Marriage Committee, he helped the financially incapable families to be worry free of the marriage expenses.

Women are the strongest pillar of the earth but are assumed to be weaker in society. Rohit ji Thakor came up with the idea of women empowerment to bring the status of women a step higher in the present society. In June 2012 he organized a convention with the noble purpose of spreading awareness about education and De-addiction in Thakor community.

In order to maintain an equal balance, opportunity, and importance between the ratio of men and women in the field of education in the Thakor community and to create a good education system for girls under the" Beti Bachao-Beti padhao" programs he organized various programs and awareness activities and provided them financial support and stability.

He also provided financial support through various activities and awareness programs to the children of the middle and poor class

families.

Along with this he also gave financial assistance to the unemployed youth helping them to join the small-scale business and startup programs and skill development programs. He has always believed in solving problems and getting things done effectively. He made the best use of his earned name and fame and stood for the people of "Khatriba" cos in Dehgam before the government by getting the approval for getting water for irrigation in Khatriba.

He has dedicated his life to the sole purpose of humanity and has been working for the betterment of people. His name, if not mentioned in history, will still be remembered and cherished by his people.