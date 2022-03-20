Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Amid the Ukraine conflict, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata said many of its members are serving in the war-torn country in the call of duty.

They have made this choice to remain with suffering people

"Many of our sisters are there in Ukraine. They have made this choice to remain with suffering people. If we ran away saving our lives then who will be at their service," Sister Mary Joseph, Superior General, Missionaries of Charity told ANI.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

