Visual of SIT with security forces in Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Photo/ANI)

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Thursday reached the site along with security forces.

A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

A Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court. (ANI)

