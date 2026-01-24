Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the phone-tapping probe, Hyderabad Police on Friday said that relevant aspects of the case were examined and are being analysed in light of the evidence on record.

In a press statement released by the Hyderabad police, it was stated that Rama Rao was directed not to contact or influence any witnesses and that he may be summoned again if required.

Also Read | Indian Culinary Staples Take Centre Stage at World Economic Forum in Davos; Know How Davos Savoured Samosa, Paranthas and Khichdi.

Th Hyderabad Police clarified that Rama Rao's examination was conducted solely in connection with a crime pertaining to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of individuals from various walks of life, including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other eminent personalities.

"In continuation of the further investigation in Crime No. 243 of 2024 of Panjagutta Police Station, and pursuant to the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a notice was issued to Sri K. T. Rama Rao, former Minister and MLA, Sircilla, on 23 January 2026, directing him to appear before the Investigation Officer at Jubilee Hills Police Station at 11:00 a.m. In compliance with the notice, Sri K. T. Rama Rao appeared before the SIT/Investigation Officer and was examined in detail. Relevant aspects of the case were elicited and are being analysed with the evidence on record. He was instructed not to contact or influence any witnesses and informed that he may be summoned again, if required," the press statement said.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Under Scrutiny As Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Gandhinagar Following Two More Deaths in Bharuch Within 24 Hours.

The police further noted that certain sections of the media and individuals have been circulating misleading and baseless claims suggesting that the phone interceptions were carried out on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency stated that it is not concerned with such false narratives and emphasised that the probe is being conducted strictly in accordance with the law, in a fair and professional manner.

"It has been noticed that misleading and baseless information is being circulated by certain sections of the media and individuals, claiming that phone interception was done on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency is not concerned with such false narratives. The investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with law, fairly and professionally," said the press release.

Urging caution, the police appealed to the public not to propagate or circulate unverified or misleading information, and to rely only on facts recorded through lawful and official channels.

"In view of the above, the public is requested not to propagate or circulate unverified or misleading information and to rely only on facts placed on record through lawful and official channels," said the press statement.

Earlier, former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure. He alleged it was done to keep tabs on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

During the 2023 assembly elections, officers in Telangana allegedly intercepted the communications of several political leaders, businessmen and Tollywood celebrities, he claimed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)