New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Pre-Election Budget 2024.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through DBT mode.

Announced in February 2019 in the interim budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Friend Urinates on Teen, Another Records Video to Extort Money in Lonavala; Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)