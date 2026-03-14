New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attacked the opposition over their sloganeering and protest in Lok Sabha on issues concerning LPG supply, saying it is taking irresponsible positions instead of standing together with the government in the interest of the country.

Sitharaman, who was replying to debate on supplementary demands for grants (second batch 2025-26), said it is ironic that even while she is speaking about how the Government is preparing itself to face unexpected events, including supply chain disruptions and issues related to LPG due to the situation in West Asia, the Opposition is not willing to listen to the reply.

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"Instead, they prefer to pursue their own agenda. I would like to make it clear that because of developments taking place abroad, several challenges are emerging for our country. The question before us is how we should face these challenges, how we should arrange the necessary funds to deal with them, and how we should remain prepared. When the Government is taking many such steps to ensure preparedness, it is unfortunate that the Opposition, instead of standing together in the interest of the nation and giving confidence to the people, is taking irresponsible positions. Such conduct should be condemned," she said.

"In such a situation, it is necessary for all of us to rise above party lines and support the Government in dealing with the challenges coming from abroad. We must come together for the benefit of the country and speak in a way that gives hope and confidence to the people. PM Modi is putting all his strength into this effort and is working tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of this country do not face difficulties. However, it is unfortunate that some in the Opposition believe that their only role is to come into the Well of the House and shout slogans. This is a very unfortunate situation for the country..."

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"...Are the Opposition members suggesting that in times of unforeseen challenges, should the government not create a fiscal buffer or equalisation fund of Rs 50,000 crores? It is an irony that even when I am talking about how the government is preparing to face any unexpected events, inclusive of supply chain disruptions and LPG, they (Opposition) are not willing to hear the reply. They want to have their own agenda. Sit on the stairs and have chai and talk about LPG. This is our Opposition," she added.

The minister took potshots at the opposition over some of the remarks made during the debte.

"I'm astonished. There is a member standing there in the well saying and he's coming around now, to say it's not released. How will I release without the parliament passing it? I'm asking you all to pass this, so that money goes for the ex-serviceman welfare. And here is an honourable member saying, it is not released. Can I release it without the parliament passing?" she asked.

She said Second Supplementary Demands for Grants will be within the fiscal deficit target presented in the Budget 2026-27.

"MGNREGA - When the VB-G RAM-G bill was brought, a provision of Rs 95,000 crore was made, which will be implemented from April 1. An additional Rs 30,000 crores has been allocated under Supplementary Demands for Grants. Our commitments for MGNREGA-VB-G-RAM G are being fulfilled."

Sithraman said the Supplementary Demand provides additional fertilizer subsidy for farmers and took digs at Samajwadi Party over remarks of its member.

She alleged that during the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh, sugarcane farmers had to wait for their payments.

"That is no longer the case. Today, 9.3 crore farmers receive money through DBT. During the Samajwadi Party's tenure, farmers were dying. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, assistance worth Rs 12 lakh crore, including wheat and other food grains, has reached the poor. The Samajwadi Party should pause and reflect. When GDP grows, our capacity grows, and it is through that capacity that we are able to deliver support to farmers," she said.

"To deal with the global crisis, allocation for the Economic Stabilization Fund has been increased. In the face of all these challenges, we want constructive suggestions from Parliament. But here, members of the Samajwadi Party are busy reciting poetry. You keep writing poetry; we are writing history. We are changing the picture," she added.

She said tap water is now reaching 13 crore households. "Is that a false promise? Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, more than 12 crore toilets have been built. Coverage has risen from 39% to nearly universal coverage today. Is that a false promise? We have turned these commitments into reality. Under rural and urban housing schemes, 4 crore homes have been built. Can a false promise build homes? We deliver results. Perhaps false promises were made during the Samajwadi Party's rule, but we certainly did not make them,"the minister said.

Sitharaman said that the total supplementary demand for grants, combining both the first and the second supplementary demands, comes to Rs 4.13 lakh crore. However, out of this amount, Rs 1.71 lakh crore is technical supplementary.

"The technical supplementary requirements are mainly met by utilizing savings from one section of a grant to another section within the same grant, or by using additional receipts and recoveries within that grant. Therefore, these adjustments must also be taken into account before arriving at the final figures. What is important here is that the manner in which the question was raised could lead people to believe that the amount originally presented in the Budget Estimates (BE) is being exceeded through supplementary demands," she said.

The Minister said that Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025-26 are actually lower than the Budget Estimates. And, there is no increase in expenditure beyond the BE of 2025-26 even after this second supplementary demand, she noted.

The House later passed the supplementary demands for grants and the relevant appropriation bill. (ANI)

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