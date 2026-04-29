Gotham TV Awards 2026 Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Big Mistakes’, ‘Death by Lightning’ Lead the Nods – Check Full List Inside
The 2026 Gotham TV Awards nominations are led by Netflix’s 'Big Mistakes' and 'Death by Lightning', which secured four nods each ahead of the June 1 ceremony in New York City. Other top contenders include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Beef, and 'Alien: Earth', highlighting a year dominated by major streaming platforms.
The Gotham Film & Media Institute has officially announced the nominations for the 2026 Gotham TV Awards, with Netflix titles Big Mistakes and Death by Lightning leading the pack. Each series earned four nominations, marking a strong showing for the streaming giant as the industry enters the spring awards cycle. The ceremony, which recognises outstanding achievement in television and celebrates independent creators, is scheduled to take place on June 1 in New York City. Oscars 2026: ‘Marty Supreme’ to ‘The Perfect Neighbor’, Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 98th Academy Awards.
Top Achievers at 2026 Gotham TV Awards
The 2026 nominations highlight a diverse range of storytelling, but two projects stand out for their critical reception. Big Mistakes, a breakout comedy co-created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, secured four nods, including Breakthrough Comedy Series. The show features Levy as an uptight pastor caught in a web of organised crime.
Matching that tally is Death by Lightning, a historical miniseries documenting the assassination of President James A Garfield. Starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, the drama has been a fixture of the 2026 awards conversation, previously earning recognition from the Writers Guild of America and the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Other notable performers include the sci-fi thriller Alien: Earth, the political drama Pluribus, and the comedy I Love LA, all of which received three nominations apiece.
2026 Gotham TV Awards: Full List of Nominees
Breakthrough Comedy Series
Big Mistakes (Netflix)
The Chair Company (HBO Max)
I Love LA (HBO Max)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Too Much (Netflix)
Breakthrough Drama Series
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)
Dept. Q (Netflix)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)
Gotham TV Awards 2026: Nominations for Breakthrough Drama Series
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Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix)
Death by Lightning (Netflix)
DTF St Louis (HBO Max)
Half Man (HBO Max)
Lord of the Flies (Netflix)
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Netflix)
Mr Scorsese (Apple TV)
Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix)
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Max)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Dan Levy, Big Mistakes
Taylor Ortega, Big Mistakes
Tim Robinson, The Chair Company
Rachel Sennott, I Love LA
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series
Malin Åkerman, The Hunting Wives
Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jamie Bell, Half Man
Matthew Macfadyen, Death by Lightning
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lili Reinhart, Hal & Harper
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series
Odessa A’zion, I Love LA
Erika Alexander, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Daniel Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series
Dexter Sol Ansell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth
Zach Galifianakis, The Audacity
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
David McKenna, Lord of the Flies
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Cailee Spaeny, Beef
Outstanding Original Film (Broadcast or Streaming)
Color Theories by Julio Torres (HBO Max)
People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)
Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
#Skyking (Hulu)
Outstanding Performance in an Original Film
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Allison Janney, Miss You, Love You
Cassandra Naud, Influencers
Yannick Renier, Reflection in a Dead Diamond
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When Are the Gotham TV Awards 2026 Taking Place?
The 3rd Annual Gotham TV Awards ceremony is set to take place on Monday, June 1, 2026. The event will be hosted at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As the first major ceremony of the television awards season, the Gothams are widely considered a key indicator of momentum heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).