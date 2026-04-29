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The Gotham Film & Media Institute has officially announced the nominations for the 2026 Gotham TV Awards, with Netflix titles Big Mistakes and Death by Lightning leading the pack. Each series earned four nominations, marking a strong showing for the streaming giant as the industry enters the spring awards cycle. The ceremony, which recognises outstanding achievement in television and celebrates independent creators, is scheduled to take place on June 1 in New York City. Oscars 2026: ‘Marty Supreme’ to ‘The Perfect Neighbor’, Biggest Snubs and Surprises of 98th Academy Awards.

Top Achievers at 2026 Gotham TV Awards

The 2026 nominations highlight a diverse range of storytelling, but two projects stand out for their critical reception. Big Mistakes, a breakout comedy co-created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, secured four nods, including Breakthrough Comedy Series. The show features Levy as an uptight pastor caught in a web of organised crime.

Matching that tally is Death by Lightning, a historical miniseries documenting the assassination of President James A Garfield. Starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, the drama has been a fixture of the 2026 awards conversation, previously earning recognition from the Writers Guild of America and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Other notable performers include the sci-fi thriller Alien: Earth, the political drama Pluribus, and the comedy I Love LA, all of which received three nominations apiece.

2026 Gotham TV Awards: Full List of Nominees

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Big Mistakes (Netflix)

The Chair Company (HBO Max)

I Love LA (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Too Much (Netflix)

Breakthrough Drama Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Dept. Q (Netflix)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

Gotham TV Awards 2026: Nominations for Breakthrough Drama Series

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Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

DTF St Louis (HBO Max)

Half Man (HBO Max)

Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Netflix)

Mr Scorsese (Apple TV)

Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix)

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Dan Levy, Big Mistakes

Taylor Ortega, Big Mistakes

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company

Rachel Sennott, I Love LA

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Malin Åkerman, The Hunting Wives

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jamie Bell, Half Man

Matthew Macfadyen, Death by Lightning

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lili Reinhart, Hal & Harper

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Odessa A’zion, I Love LA

Erika Alexander, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Daniel Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Dexter Sol Ansell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Zach Galifianakis, The Audacity

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

David McKenna, Lord of the Flies

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Cailee Spaeny, Beef

Outstanding Original Film (Broadcast or Streaming)

Color Theories by Julio Torres (HBO Max)

People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)

Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

#Skyking (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Allison Janney, Miss You, Love You

Cassandra Naud, Influencers

Yannick Renier, Reflection in a Dead Diamond

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When Are the Gotham TV Awards 2026 Taking Place?

The 3rd Annual Gotham TV Awards ceremony is set to take place on Monday, June 1, 2026. The event will be hosted at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. As the first major ceremony of the television awards season, the Gothams are widely considered a key indicator of momentum heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (The Gotham). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).