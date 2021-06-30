Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Six people including two children were killed after a car collided head-on with a private bus coming from an opposite direction on Mansa-Barnala road in Punjab on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mansa district when occupants of the car were going to Barnala side, said a police official over the phone.

The deceased included two children, aged seven years and 11 years, and three women, said police.

