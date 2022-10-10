Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): Six people were killed and three others were injured after a mound of mud collapsed in Rajasthan's Karauli, officials said on Monday.

The injured were taken to Sapotra Hospital, from where two persons were referred to Karauli. One of the two patients died while being taken to the hospital.

The incident happened in the Medpura village of Simir Gram Panchayat in Sapotra.

The residents had gone to bring mud for applying over their houses ahead of Diwali. Suddenly, the mound collapsed and a woman and her child came under it. The 15 feet high mound collapsed as it had become weak due to rainfall during the last three days.

Several people gathered at the spot after the incident. After much difficulty, they took out all the victims from the pile of mud.

Two women and three girls died on the spot, while four more injured were taken to the Sapotra Hospital.

Two injured were then referred to Karauli for treatment. But, one of them died on the way to being taken to the hospital.

Collector Ankit Kumar Singh, SP Narayan Togas and several more police officers reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Anita, Ramnagri, Keshanti, Khushboo and Anju, officials said. (ANI)

