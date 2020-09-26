Puducherry, Sept 26 (PTI) Six more people, including an 89-year old woman, succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday taking the toll to 500.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 555 fresh cases were reported after examination of 5,032 samples during last 24 hours.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Narela Shoe Factory, No Casualty.

He said 424 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours from hospitals.

The fatality rate was 1.92 percent while the recovery rate was 77.62 percent here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Drug by Johnson & Johnson Produces Strong Immune Response In Early Trial.

Kumar said 1.66 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 1.37 lakh out of them were negative and results of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

The addition of 555 new cases took the overall tally to 26,032 (after transfer of 12 cases to Tamil Nadu).

While there were 5,327 active cases, the number of patients who recovered and were discharged were 20,205 while the fatalities were 500.

The six people who died of infection were in the age group ranging between 47 and 89 years and most of them had co-morbidities such as diabetes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)