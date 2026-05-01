‘Raja Shivaji’ Screening: Rakhi Sawant All Praise for Abhishek Bachchan and Bhagyashree’s Performances in Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Watch Videos)

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Following the high-profile screening of Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji, media personality Rakhi Sawant was seen offering enthusiastic praise for the film’s ensemble cast. Sawant specifically highlighted the performances of veteran actress Bhagyashree and Abhishek Bachchan, while also expressing personal joy over a recent milestone in her own career. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Sports Turban, Flaunts Moustache in Leaked Cameo Look From Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Film (Watch Video).

Sawant Praises Bhagyashree and Celebrates Salman Khan Reunion in 'Raja Shivaji'

Following the screening, Sawant met with actress Bhagyashree, who plays a pivotal role in the historical drama. Sawant was vocal in her admiration, describing the performance as deeply moving and essential to the film's narrative.

Beyond her critique of the film, Sawant took a moment to share her thoughts, stating she is "so happy" about her recent reunion with superstar Salman Khan. She credited the reunion as a significant personal highlight, coinciding with her attendance at the premiere of the year's most anticipated Marathi-Hindi bilingual project.

Rakhi Sawant With Bhagyashree at ‘Raj Shivaji’ Screening

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Bachchan’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ Performance Labelled ‘Number 1’ by Rakhi Sawant

Abhishek Bachchan, who has received critical acclaim for his "superb form" in the film, also received a personal glowing review from Sawant. Meeting him after the credits rolled, Sawant reportedly told Bachchan that she has been a dedicated fan since his performance in the 2007 hit Guru.

"Your work in Raja Shivaji is number one," Sawant told the actor, echoing early critical sentiment that has placed Bachchan’s supporting turn among the film's strongest highlights. Fans on social media have similarly noted the actor's "restrained intensity" in the historical setting.

Rakhi Sawant Praises Abhishek Bachchan After‘Raj Shivaji’ Premiere

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About ‘Raja Shivaji’

Directed and headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is a grand-scale biographical drama documenting the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Produced on a record-breaking budget of ₹100 crore, it is the most expensive Marathi film to date, released globally on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Apologises After ‘Raja Shivaji’ Actor Riteish Deshmukh Slams His ‘Distorted Nonsense’ Remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal supporting role, Bhagyashree as Rajmata Jijabai, and Salman Khan in a cameo as Jeeva Mahale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Rajshri Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).