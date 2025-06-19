Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed to establish the dairy cooperative societies across the state adding that six new milk plants will be set up in the state.

According to an official release, Chief Minister highlighted that currently 910 panchayats, dairy cooperative societies are functional and the department should work hard to increase the number of functional societies.

To boost the dairy production these societies could play a crucial role in providing employment and self employment opportunities to the youth in the dairy sector, it added.

Reviewing the work progress of Dagwar Milk processing plant in Kangra district, CM directed to constitute a committee to monitor the same and get it expedited.

Chief Minister said "this plant was expected to be completed by June, 2026 benefitting the farmers of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts."

"The present State Government was making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy. We want to enhance the income of the farmers associated with the dairy sector, therefore, the State Government has raised the MSP to Rs. 51 per litre for cow milk and Rs. 61 per litre for buffalo milk", Sukhu added.

Sukhu also said that due to the efforts of the Government the milk procurement of MILKFED has increased by 17 percent in last three years.

Sukhu directed the MILKFED to promote the brand 'Him-Ghee' of 'Pahari Cow Milk' so as to provide remunerative prices to the farmers.

He also reviewed the ongoing works of establishing 'Gau Sadans' in the State and instructed to expedite these projects. (ANI)

