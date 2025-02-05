Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) A conclave of Higher Education Ministers, representing six non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday demanded that the Centre should immediately withdraw the UGC draft regulations citing various 'flaws'.

On the invitation of Karnataka, State Education Ministers of Kerala (R Bindu), Tamil Nadu (Govi Cheziaan) and Himachal Pradesh (Rohit Thakur) participated, while Telangana was represented by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Jharkhand by MLA Sudivya Kumar in the one-day conclave held in Bengaluru.

Addressing journalists after the event, Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar said it was also decided unanimously that UGC must engage in a collaborative consultative process with all the states when framing these regulations.

Many states, including the allies of the BJP, have pointed out the various 'flaws' in the draft of the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualification for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, said Sudhakar.

"For instance, to become a Vice-Chancellor, one is eligible after 24 years of service and shouldering various responsibilities. But here in this draft, they say a person with managerial or industry experience of just 10 years can also be considered to be a Vice-Chancellor, which is not right," claimed Sudhakar.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Cheziaan said the draft, allowing students to join and withdraw as they please—by allowing them to get a certificate after a year, a diploma after two years and a degree after three years—is being disrespectful to the very idea of education.

"Education is not your market for you to come and go as you please," he added.

At the conclave, Cheziaan said, they had identified 15 key points, including the crucial one that the state governments must be given a pivotal role in the appointment of VCs, which needs to be reconsidered before the draft can be passed.

Cheziaan said Tamil Nadu is already facing the issue of the governor rejecting the candidates suggested by the state governments.

"The draft negates even that right. It does not envisage any role for the state governments in the appointment of VC of public universities," pointed out Cheziaan.

Sudhakar claimed: "The Centre is trying to forcefully bring in the National Education Policy into the system, even when most of the states have opposed it. This is not in the Federal Interest. The autonomy of the state should be protected."

He also said the 15 joint resolutions will be sent to the UGC.

"The states have already registered their opposition to the draft UGC regulations, and Karnataka has initiated a joint effort to question the UGC. Next month, Kerala is also planning to host such a gathering and take this forward," added Sudhakar.

