New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A survey was conducted to understand the baseline performance in the development of the competencies including foundational, preparatory, and middle stages in the field of education.

The State Educational Achievement Survey was done by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), a National Assessment Centre that was set up in line with the new education policy of 2020.

Barring Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal which are run by non-BJP parties, all other states and UTs participated in the implementation of the survey.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Education, this extensive survey covered approximately 80 lakh students from 3 lakh schools covering 5,917 blocks across the nation.

It also included 6 lakh teachers and more than three lakh field investigators.

The primary objective of this survey was to assess the learning competencies of students at the end of each educational stage -- foundational, preparatory, and middle with a primary focus on Language and Mathematics.

"Tools to assess students' competencies were designed using scientific procedures, while the assessment methodology employed a paper-pen-based approach with OMR technology for data capture and analysis, which ensured the precision and efficiency of data acquisition and validation," the ministry release noted.

One of the noteworthy features of the State Educational Achievement Survey (SEAS) 2023 conducted by PARAKH was the expansion of the sample size to understand the learning gaps at the block level, a strategic shift from the district.

Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education said that the survey encompassed a substantial sample of approximately 8 million learners. He also informed that this assessment, with the educational block as the finest unit of analysis, will carry profound implications for education policies, encompassing teacher training programs and the creation of teaching and learning support resources.

Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director of NCERT, noted that this momentous achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of stakeholders from all the State or Union Territories, all of whom played a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in the country.

PARAKH, which conducted the survey, also guides the State Achievement Survey (SAS) and undertakes the National Achievement Survey (NAS); monitors achievement of learning outcomes; and encourages and helps the school board to shift their assessment patterns towards meeting the skill requirements of the 21st century. (ANI)

