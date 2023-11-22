Bengaluru, November 22: A brutal incident of murder has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a man allegedly murdered a youth for reportedly harassing his daughter. The incident occurred on Monday, November 20, in Ashoknagar’s Subbanna Garden area. The deceased has been identified as David, a resident of Vinayakanagar in Wilson Garden.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused, Manjunath, a cab driver, allegedly hit David with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife. An officer privy to the case said that David and Manjunath's daughter had a relationship for four years. Manjunath and his family members learned about their relationship nearly a year ago. Bengaluru Double-Murder Video: CCTV Footage Showing Two Accused Fleeing Spot After Killing Aeronics Media CEO and MD Surfaces Online.

After this, he asked his daughter to avoid meeting David. The daughter listened to her parents; however, David approached her. Soon, the harassment intensified, following which Manjunath stopped sending his daughter to college. The family even shifted their residence from Vinayaka Nagar to Anepalya.

Cops said that David was forcing Manjunath to get his daughter married to him. The deceased even threatened to circulate the photos of him with his daughter. Tired of the continuous harassment, on Monday, Manjunath called David to meet him. The duo met at Subbanna Garden to discuss the matter. Over there, Manjunath warned David not to trouble his daughter. Murder Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Armed Men Attack, Kill Madurai History-Sheeter in Hotel; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following this, a heated argument broke out between Manjnath and David. Amid the heated debate, Manjunath attacked David with an iron rod and later stabbed him with a knife. Acting on a complaint filed by David's father, Vishwa, the police arrested Manjunath for murder and other charges.

