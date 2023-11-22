Srinagar, November 22: As the temperature dips to zero degrees in Kashmir the dense fog in the morning continues and is causing difficulties for the people. The fog has made visibility extremely poor on the roads. The dense fog has created challenges for various businesses and services as they grapple with delays and disruptions in their operations. The Srinagar weather department said that there is a possibility of rain and snow at scattered places during the period of November 27-30.

With the fog persisting, school buses and vehicles continue to face challenges in harsh winter conditions. The situation has become particularly difficult for drivers as they have to be mindful of the hazardous conditions caused by the dense fog. "It was becoming very difficult to get out of the house, it was very cold today, and it is becoming difficult to get out of the house in the morning and evening. The administration has issued an advisory, I request the administration to make special traffic arrangements for the children," said a resident from Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir: Over 4 Lakh Migratory Birds of Different Species Arrive In Kashmir Valley

Hitesh, a tourist from Ahmedabad, told ANI that fog is very dense in the early hours of the morning."There is no visibility beyond 50 feet as one moves out. Floodlights have been pressed into service to ensure the smooth functioning of the traffic. The situation may likely change in case of rainfall." Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar issued an advisory for school-going children and elderly persons that they must use face masks while exposed to foggy weather conditions during morning and evening hours. Srinagar Temperature: At Minus 6.4 Degrees Celsius, Jammu and Kashmir's Summer Capital Sees Coldest Night of Winter Season

The maximum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, with clouds hanging over the city. Fog is a weather condition in which very small drops of water come together to form a thick cloud close to the land or sea, making it difficult to see. Thick fog makes driving difficult, reducing visibility to a few metres.

