Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], July 30 {ANI): Six persons, who were accused of offering Namaz at Lucknow's swanky Lulu mall were granted bail by a court on Friday.

The accused who were given bail were identified as Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Sayeed, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Atif, Mohammad Rehan, and Mohammad Luqman.

Also Read | 5G Auctions Enter Fifth Day; 71% Spectrum on Block Sold in First 4 Days, Bids of Rs 1,49,855 Crore Received.

The ACJM court granted them a conditional bail on filing a bond of Rs 20 thousand each.

Furthermore, each accused person will be required to show up in court upon being summoned.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Runs Away From Home To Meet Instagram Friend in Chamrajnagar, Raped by Probationary Officer.

The Lulu Mall Lucknow, which belongs to the UAE-based Lulu Group International, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

A couple of days after the inauguration, a video that showed some persons offering Namaz inside the mall went viral. On July 15, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Further, two people belonging to the Hindu Samaj party were detained by the UP Police for attempting to recite "Sunderkand" and "Hanuman Chalisa" inside the mall.

Taking note of the row, Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to take serious action against any miscreants who create nuisance. "Some are making unnecessary remarks and staging demonstrations, to obstruct the movement of people. Lucknow administration must take the matter very seriously," said CM Yogi.

He also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not turn into a political breeding ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)