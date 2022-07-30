Bengaluru, July 30: A police constable on probation has been arrested on the charges of raping a minor in Karnataka. On July 26, the distraught girl was sitting in a park in Bengaluru as she had ran away from her home to meet her Instagram friend who resided in Chamrajnagar district but did not have a single penny to do so, police said on Saturday.

Pavan Dyavannanavar, a police constable attached to Govindarajanagar police station in Bengaluru, who was on a patrolling duty, noticed the 17-year-old girl sitting near Vijaynagar ground. Assuring her help, Pavan took her to his residence and raped her. Later, he gave the minor girl Rs 500 and sent her away the next day.

The girl left for Yalandur town in Chamarajanagar district and met her Instagram friend. When she informed her friend that she had left her home without informing her parents, her friend took her to Yelandur police station. Nagpur Shocker: Murder Investigation Leads Police To Rape Case, 9 Arrested for Gangrape of Minor Girl.

Meanwhile, the parents of the minor girl had lodged a complaint with K P Agrahara police station in Bengaluru. Police after getting information about the presence of the minor girl in Chamrajnagar brought her back to Bengaluru.

When she was counselled and inquired, the minor girl revealed about the sexual assault by the constable, post which Pavan was arrested. Pavan joined police service in 2020. He was posted in HSR Layout Traffic police station as a constable where he faced charges of demanding money from public on the pretext of traffic violations. He was transferred to Govindarajanagar police station. Further investigation is on.

