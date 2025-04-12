Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday announced the setting up of Eastern India's first government-run skin bank at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Nadda made the announcement during a visit to the state's premier health institute, highlighting the facility's significance in providing lifesaving care for burn victims.

Also Read | Ayodhya Shocker: Assam Man Living in Uttar Pradesh Kills Wife and 3-Year-Old Son in Kotwali Nagar, Police Launch Hunt To Nab Accused.

"This crucial facility will collect skin from donors within six hours of death and provide lifesaving skin grafts for acute burn patients, eliminating the current dependency on centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru," he said.

He added, "This will not only improve survival outcomes but also significantly enhance the quality of life for patients in Odisha and neighbouring states."

Also Read | Kalamboli Shocker: Engineering Student Battling Severe Migraine and Depression Dies by Suicide in Navi Mumbai, Jumps From 14th Floor After Security Guard Refuses Key of Terrace.

The Minister also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory, envisioned as a powerhouse of medical innovation and translational research.

"This facility will be a catalyst for scientific discovery and open doors to pioneering treatments and healthcare solutions," said Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, highlighting the lab's potential to place AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the national and global research map.

While laying the foundation stone of the upcoming multiutility and gastronomy block, Nadda reaffirmed the government's commitment to holistic development.

The block will house essential services for students, faculty, employees, and the public—enhancing convenience, operational efficiency, and engagement.

As part of the institute's digital transformation journey, the Minister also launched the revamped AIIMS Bhubaneswar website, featuring patient-centric services, integrated functionalities and a vibrant showcase of Odisha's cultural legacy.

The portal is designed to streamline access to healthcare services for patients and visitors alike.

Nadda also inaugurated the EHS (employees health service) Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, further bolstering the availability of affordable medicines and essential services to the public.

During his tour, Nadda visited the cutting-edge Burn Centre, Swachhata Exhibition at OPD Foyer, Integrated Health & Wellness Clinic, Rheumatology & Geriatric Clinic, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and also planted a tree at Smruti Upavan, symbolizing commitment to a greener and healthier tomorrow.

Nadda interacted with medical students, sanitary attendants and staff members, sharing words of encouragement and appreciation.

His presence served as a moral boost and inspiration for the entire AIIMS Bhubaneswar fraternity, Biswas said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda inaugurated a training camp for BJP MLAs and MPs in Puri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)