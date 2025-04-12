Navi Mumbai, April 12: In an unfortunate incident in Navi Mumbai, a 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide as he was fed up with migraine attacks. Police officials said that the student ended his life by jumping from the 14th floor in Kalamboli on Thursday, April 10. The deceased was later identified as Kunal Popat Jadhav. It is reported that Jadhav was battling severe migraine attacks and depression for some time.

Speaking about the incident, Rajendra Kote, senior police inspector of Kalamboli police station, said that Kunal was a final-year engineering student at Terna Engineering College in Nerul, reports FPJ. During the preliminary investigation, cops also found that Jadhav lived with his family at the Hansdhvani Housing Society in Kalamboli. They also learned that his father is a police constable posted at Govandi Police Station in Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

It is reported that Kunal was struggling with migraine attacks, which had allegedly taken a toll on his mental health. On the day of the incident, at around 7 AM, the deceased student approached the building's security guard and asked for the key to the terrace. However, the security guard refused to give him the key. Later, when the guard went to the terrace at around 7:30 AM to release water, Jadhav also followed him.

Taking advantage of the situation, Jadhav reportedly climbed over the edge of the terrace and jumped to death. The Kalamboli Police immediately rushed to the scene after being alerted about the incident. They have also registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident. During the investigation, cops learned that Jadhav was brilliant in studies. Navi Mumbai Shocker: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra, Arrested.

They also said that Kunal was staying with his parents and younger brother at their residence in Kalamboli.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

